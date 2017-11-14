SpiceJet reports continued LF strength; RASK improvements

SpiceJet reported (13-Nov-2017) its 11th successive profitable quarter in the seasonably weak Sep-2017 quarter. The result however marked "SpiceJet's highest Q2 profit in its history of operations". The carrier stated it "excelled on operational parameters", reporting the highest passenger load factor domestically in the quarter, coupled with a 7% increase in its passenger RASK despite load factor averaging 93.1%. SpiceJet has recorded more than 90% load factor for 30 successive months. The results also marked the fifth consecutive month when the airline's domestic load factors have been in excess of 94%.