8-Feb-2018 11:12 AM

'SpiceJet remains firmly on track on its long term growth strategy': CMD

SpiceJet stated (07-Feb-2018) "strong quarterly results" in the Dec-2017 quarter was aided by the carrier reporting its "higher passenger load factor and a healthy increase in passenger yields despite a substantial rise of 17% in crude oil prices, a one-time expense of INR25 crores and an inflationary increase of 3% in other costs". The company witnessed a 14% increase in its passenger yields while average domestic load factor was 95%. SpiceJet, which reports its highest ever profit in the quarter, has recorded more than 90% load factor for 33 successive months, a "feat unparalleled globally". SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh stated: "Twelve successive profitable quarters, record aircraft orders, industry's best load factor, high on-time performance and constantly exploring new growth avenues – SpiceJet remains firmly on track on its long term growth strategy". [more - original PR]

