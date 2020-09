SpiceJet registers USD79m net loss for Q1FY2021

SpiceJet reported (15-Sep-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2020:

Total revenue: INR7111 million (USD93.7 million) , -77.4% year-on-year; Operating revenue: INR5210 million (USD68.7 million) , -82.6%; Air transport services: INR3488 million (USD46.0 million) ; Freighter and logistics: INR1659 million (USD21.9 million) ;

, -77.4% year-on-year; Total costs: INR13,116 million (USD172.8 million) , -54.6%; Labour: INR1731 million (USD22.8 million) , -51.1%; Aircraft maintenance: INR1664 million (USD21.93million) , -63.3%; Fuel: INR892.1 million (USD11.8 million) , -91.3%;

, -54.6%; Net profit (loss): (INR6005 million) (USD79.1 million) , compared to a profit of INR2629 million in p-c-p ;

; Revenue per ASK: INR10.09 (USD 13.3 cents), +118%;

Costs per ASK: INR18.52 (USD 24.4 cents), +336%;

Total assets: INR125,284 million (USD1650 million);

Total liabilities: INR147,085 million (USD1940 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.01318