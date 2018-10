SpiceJet received (12-Oct-2018) its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said the aircraft "will enable us to open new routes, while reducing fuel and engineering costs, as well as emissions". Mr Singh added that the 737 MAX aircraft will be equipped with broadband Internet "for the first time in India". He also noted "Passengers will benefit from a large number of premium seats". [more - original PR]