SpiceJet receives first freighter, SpiceXpress to commence operations in Sep-2018

SpiceJet inducted (10-Sep-2018) its first freighter aircraft, a Boeing 737-700F, on 10-Sep-2018 and announced plans to commence cargo operations under the SpiceXpress brand on 18-Sep-2018. The airline will operate domestic and international services with a fleet of 737F aircraft on operating leases. The first four aircraft will be inducted during FY2019. Initial destinations will comprise Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hong Kong, Kabul and Amritsar. The carrier's cargo capacity will increase from 500 to 900 tonnes per day with the phased introduction of freighters by Mar-2019. The airline aims to provide cargo services to 60 domestic destinations by the end of 2018 and 150 destinations in India, Asia and Europe by 2022. The carrier also plans to ship perishables to the Middle East. Ground operations will be self-handled or outsourced until the airline develops "a certain scale of operations", according to SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh. Mr Singh said: "We are very excited about the tremendous potential the logistics industry offers. There is a huge untapped market for air cargo services in India and a player like SpiceJet - with its low cost structure - is best suited to address this need". [more - original PR]