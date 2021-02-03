3-Feb-2021 9:20 AM
SpiceJet partners with EFL and TOWER for pharmaceutical and vaccine shipments
SpiceJet, EFL India and TOWER Cold Chain Solutions entered (02-Feb-2021) a partnership for pharmaceutical and vaccine deliveries across India and the Indian Subcontinent. SpiceJet will transport vaccines and other pharmaceutical shipments using TOWER temperature controlled containers, while EFL will provide supply chain and freight forwarding services through more than 60 offices in 25 countries. [more - original PR]