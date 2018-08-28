SpiceJet operates India's first biojet fuel service

India's Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, via his official Twitter account, confirmed (27-Aug-2018) the launch of the maiden biofuel service by Spicejet on 27-Aug-2018. He noted: "Happy that SpiceJet is setting a precedent by exploring Bio Jetfuel-powered aerial operations using a blend of 75% of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) & 25% of Bio Jet fuel. This may reduce carbon emissions by over 15%. A 100% BioJet fuel usage will reduce 60-70% of carbon emission". He further noted: "Bio Jetfuel used in the aircraft has been developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun using Jatropha crop. It has been recognised by American Standard Testing Method (ASTM) & meets standards of Pratt & Whitney and Bombardier for commercial aircraft application". Mr Prabhu added: "SpiceJet has used its Bombardier Q400 aircraft for India's first Bio fuel powered flight operation. The advantage of using bio jet fuel as compared to conventional ATF is that it is lighter, environmentally sustainable, reduces carbon emissions and enhances the fuel efficiency".