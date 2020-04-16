16-Apr-2020 10:15 AM
SpiceJet operates first freighter service to China
SpiceJet operated (15-Apr-2020) its first freighter service to China, transporting medical supplies on Kolkata-Shanghai-Kolkata-Hyderabad service with a Boeing 737F on 15-Apr-2020. The carrier also operated freighter services to Singapore and Sri Lanka on 15-Apr-2020 and the airline is operating regular cargo services to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Kuwait. In the domestic network, SpiceJet deployed Q400 and 737 aircraft to transport cargo in the passenger cabin from 07-Apr-2020. The airline has transported more than 2700 tons of cargo on more than 300 services since the implementation of the nation wide lockdown in India. [more - original PR]