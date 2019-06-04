SpiceJet: New hubs needed due to growth of smaller Indian cities

SpiceJet chief customer service officer Kamal Hingorani, speaking at the CAPA Airline CEOs in Seoul Summit, stated (04-Jun-2019) annual passenger growth from Indian second tier and third tier cities is 18% while growth at the main metros is 5% to 6%. The growth in smaller cities has increased the need for the development of new hubs. Traditionally Delhi and Mumbai have been the only hub airports but Mr Hingorani pointed out that Hyderabad and Bangalore are now being expanded to cater to hubbing as well as domestic and international growth. Indian LCCs initially focused on domestic travel but are starting to focus more on the international market and network traffic. "There's a need to enhance the international networks", Mr Hingorani said.