SpiceJet launches SpiceStyle, expects e-commerce portal will enhance ancillary revenue

SpiceJet, via its official Twitter account, retweeted (13-Jun-2017) reports regarding the launch of SpiceStyle, an "exciting new business venture" that aims to enhance the carrier's ancillary revenue and offer products across 17 categories. The e-commerce portal will partner with Amazon, as well as other e-commerce marketplaces to distribute its product range. The retail venture will focus on "luxury and quality" at "competitive prices".