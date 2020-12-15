SpiceJet launches AI enabled virtual voice assistant

SpiceJet launched (14-Dec-2020) Pepper, a bilingual, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled virtual voice assistant designed by Nuance Communications. Pepper is equipped to understand customer requests over the phone without needing legacy touchtone or menu options and can automatically provide information and resolve queries for customers through natural, human-like conversation in English and Hindi. SpiceJet chief marketing officer Debojo Maharshi stated: "at SpiceJet, more and more customers are reaching out via voice channels for service— whether it's for flight enquiries, bookings or cancellations, or flight status... Recognising this shift in consumer preferences, we created Pepper". [more - original PR]