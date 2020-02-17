SpiceJet did 'remarkably well' in Q3FY2020 despite Boeing 737 MAX grounding: MD

SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh stated (14-Feb-2020) the LCC "has done remarkably well" in Q3FY2020 "despite a substantial profit hit from the grounding of the MAX aircraft, which has impacted our operations and led to additional costs". Mr Singh added: "Despite facing an unprecedented crisis following the grounding of the MAX in March last year, SpiceJet grew by close to 60% in 2019 demonstrating its ability to stand up to a crisis". He noted the LCC expected its 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft "to return to service by Jan-2020 but that hasn't happened", adding: "The continued grounding and the delay in its return to service has undoubtedly hit our growth plans adversely and resulted in inefficient operations and increased costs". Mr Singh said SpiceJet "expects to grow profitably while maintaining a tight control over costs" in 2020. [more - original PR]