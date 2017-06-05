SpiceJet celebrates ninth successive profitable quarter in 1Q2017

SpiceJet celebrated (03-Jun-2017) its ninth successive profitable quarter in 1Q2017. The carrier stated the "strong" operational performance comes "despite significant headwinds", including after effects of the Indian Government's demonetisation scheme and increasing fuel costs. SpiceJet stated the headwinds have "subsided and SpiceJet is bullish about its future prospects". SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh stated the carrier "remains firmly on track on its long term growth strategy", and "continues to invest aggressively in creating capacity in line with forecast". The carrier also reported a load factors over 90% for the last 24 months. [more - original PR]