SpiceJet attributes net profit decrease in Q3FY2018/2019 to oil prices and currency depreciation

SpiceJet attributed (11-Feb-2019) its 77.1% year-on-year decrease in net profit in Q3FY2018/2019 to "record high" costs driven by a 34% increase in crude oil prices and 11% depreciation of the INR against the USD. The LCC stated the combined impact of increasing oil prices and currency depreciation was approximately INR3.3 billion (USD46.3 million). Chairman and MD Ajay Singh said the LCC's outlook for 2019 "looks stronger than it has over the past year". He attributed this to "a strong improvement in the macro cost environment and the increasing induction of the fuel efficient MAX aircraft". Mr Singh stated: "With sector headwinds having subsided, we are bullish on our future prospects and will continue to invest aggressively in creating capacity in line with our forecasts". [more - original PR]