SpiceJet attributes net loss in Q2FY2018/2019 to fuel price increases and currency devaluation

SpiceJet attributed (14-Nov-2018) its net loss in Q2FY2018/2019 primarily to an unexpected cost increase of approximately INR4 billion (USD55.3 million), driven by a 48% year-on-year increase in the price of aviation turbine fuel and the depreciation of the INR during the quarter. SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh stated: "While it has been a challenging quarter for the entire industry, SpiceJet has managed to handle the sector headwinds well thanks to our aggressive network expansion, emphasis on cost reduction, induction of fuel efficient aircraft and the undying competitive spirit of our employees". [more - original PR]