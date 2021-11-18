Become a CAPA Member
SpiceJet and Boeing reach settlement agreement for grounding of 737 MAX 8s

SpiceJet entered (17-Nov-2021) "a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service". The LCC added that the settlement agreement "ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft". SpiceJet's 13 737 MAX 8s have been grounded since Mar-2019. [more - original PR]

