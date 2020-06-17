Spanish President: Tourism industry recovery 'is key' for the Spanish Government
Spain's President Pedro Sanchez, via his personal Twitter account, announced (15-Jun-2020) plans to reopen Spain's borders to EU countries on 21-Jun-2020 and to other countries on 01-Jul-2020. Mr Sanchez stated: "Recovery of the tourism industry is key for the Government".
