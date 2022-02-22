Spanish Competition Commission approves reduction in Aena airport charges for FY2022

Spain's National Markets and Competition Commission approved (18-Feb-2022) a 3.17% reduction in Aena's airport charges for FY2022, resulting in a rate of EUR9.95 per passenger. As previously reported by CAPA, the Spanish Government recently rejected Aena's proposal to increase charges as a means to recover EUR2.3 billion in COVID-19 related losses. The new charges will come into effect from Mar-2022. [more - original PR - Spanish]