Spain eases COVID-19 entry measures for non-EU travellers

Spain's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism updated (21-May-2022) its COVID-19 travel restrictions, to make entry measures for third country travellers consistent with those for travellers from EU and Schengen countries. Effective 21-May-2022, all travellers will be able to enter Spain by providing at least one of the following certificates:

Ministry of Health accepted vaccination certificate;

Negative PCR or antigen test, taken within 72 or 24 hours prior to departure to Spain;

Authorised recovery certificate, valid for 180 days, issued at least 11 days after the confirmation of infection;

Children under the age of 12 years are exempt from presenting any type of certificate. [more - original PR - Spanish]