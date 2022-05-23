Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-May-2022 2:13 PM

Spain eases COVID-19 entry measures for non-EU travellers

Spain's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism updated (21-May-2022) its COVID-19 travel restrictions, to make entry measures for third country travellers consistent with those for travellers from EU and Schengen countries. Effective 21-May-2022, all travellers will be able to enter Spain by providing at least one of the following certificates:

  • Ministry of Health accepted vaccination certificate;
  • Negative PCR or antigen test, taken within 72 or 24 hours prior to departure to Spain;
  • Authorised recovery certificate, valid for 180 days, issued at least 11 days after the confirmation of infection; 
  • Children under the age of 12 years are exempt from presenting any type of certificate. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More