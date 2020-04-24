Southwest Airlines traffic at 'virtually zero', anticipates 'sacrifices': CEO

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, via Southwest's official blog, stated (23-Apr-2020) the carrier's traffic is "virtually zero", obliging it to reduce its flight schedule "by more than 50%" and ground "hundreds of aircraft". Mr Kelly affirmed the carrier is "burning through cash" at "an alarming rate", and noted that while the US Treasury's financial aid of USD3.2 billion is "great news", it "doesn't solve our problem...this gets us through the next five months". Recently, the carrier received its first round of proceeds from the Treasury, which has brought its cash balance into a "strong" state. Mr Kelly warned: "If things don't improve over the May, June, July periods, we'll have to prepare ourselves for a drastically smaller airline". He continued by saying he does not predict this will occur, but the airline is preparing "for every possible scenario", adding: "We'll likely have to make sacrifices to survive this...the imperative here is to survive". He advised that "many companies will not survive this" and "a lot of jobs will be destroyed". "If we do have to resort to downsizing our company and reducing our headcount, we'll start with volunteers", he noted, adding: "We'll look for early retirements, early out, extended time off, voluntary furloughs", working to avoid involuntary furloughs.