4-May-2018 9:33 AM
Southwest Airlines to serve Hawaii from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose Mineta and Sacramento
Southwest Airlines announced (03-May-2018) plans to serve Hawaii from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose Mineta and Sacramento, pending US FAA authorisation. The carrier will serve Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona. Southwest president Tom Nealon commented: "We're on-track with our plans to sell tickets this year and are respectfully engaged in the process to receive FAA authorization to operate between the mainland and the Islands". [more - original PR]