Southwest Airlines to reduce capacity by 20%, suspend all international services

Southwest Airlines announced (20-Mar-2020) it will reduce capacity by at least 20% from 14-Apr-2020 to 05-Jun-2020, due to the negative effects of coronavirus on travel demand. The carrier will also suspend services to all international destinations by 22-Mar-2020, due to government travel restrictions and guidance from the US Government. The airline hopes to resume normal international services by 04-May-2020, subject to change. Additionally, Southwest cancelled approximately 1000 of nearly 4000 daily services from 22-Mar-2020 until 14-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]