Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Dec-2021 10:24 AM

Southwest Airlines to pace replacement of missing business frequencies over next 1-2 years, says EVP

Southwest Airlines EVP and CCO Andrew Watterson, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) "Our business frequencies are what's missing right now, and business travels is what's missing right now". Mr Watterson added "it will take some time for that to come back, therefore we're going to pace the replacement of those missing frequencies over the next year or two, with the pace of business demand returning".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More