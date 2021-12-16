16-Dec-2021 10:24 AM
Southwest Airlines to pace replacement of missing business frequencies over next 1-2 years, says EVP
Southwest Airlines EVP and CCO Andrew Watterson, speaking at CAPA Live December 2021, stated (15-Dec-2021) "Our business frequencies are what's missing right now, and business travels is what's missing right now". Mr Watterson added "it will take some time for that to come back, therefore we're going to pace the replacement of those missing frequencies over the next year or two, with the pace of business demand returning".