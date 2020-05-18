18-May-2020 3:07 PM
Southwest Airlines to offer voluntary separation packages to employees
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, via Southwest's official blog, stated (14-May-2020) the carrier "realistically...can't expect that things are going to be back to normal in six or even 12 months". Consequently, Southwest will be offering voluntary separation packages and extended emergency time off options to employees. Mr Kelly noted approximately 21% of the carrier's active workforce is already volunteering to "take some form of time off or partial pay programme".