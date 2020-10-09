Southwest Airlines to launch nine domestic services from late 2020

Southwest Airlines announced plans to launch the following services with Boeing 737-700s, as per a 08-Oct-2020 GDS and inventory timetable display

Southwest Airlines EVP and chief commercial officer Andrew Watterson commented: "Southwest is stretching into new places to provide for two needs: desired options for our customers who seek snow or sun, and wide-open spaces to enjoy a break from the unexpected that 2020 brought; and for our company, critically-needed new business that offsets the diminished demand for travel across other parts of the country". [more - original PR - Southwest Airlines] [more - original PR - Miami International Airport]