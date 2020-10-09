Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Oct-2020 10:07 AM

Southwest Airlines to launch nine domestic services from late 2020

Southwest Airlines announced plans to launch the following services with Boeing 737-700s, as per a 08-Oct-2020 GDS and inventory timetable display

Southwest Airlines EVP and chief commercial officer Andrew Watterson commented: "Southwest is stretching into new places to provide for two needs: desired options for our customers who seek snow or sun, and wide-open spaces to enjoy a break from the unexpected that 2020 brought; and for our company, critically-needed new business that offsets the diminished demand for travel across other parts of the country". [more - original PR - Southwest Airlines] [more - original PR - Miami International Airport]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More