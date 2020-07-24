Southwest Airlines to launch GDS platform with Amadeus by end of 2020

Southwest Airlines reported (23-Jul-2020) continued progress on its GDS system during 2Q2020, which is now at industry standard participation and includes Airline Reporting Corporation ticketing and settlement and the Travelport GDS platforms Apollo, Worldspan and Galileo. The carrier intends to introduce its fourth industry standard GDS platform with Amadeus by the end of 2020. Southwest also explored an industry standard GDS relationship with Sabre, but gave the company its notice of termination for its current basic booking request agreement by the end of 2020, as Sabre and Southwest were unable to reach an agreement. [more - original PR]