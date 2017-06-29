Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service and focus on Havana

Southwest Airlines announced (28-Jun-2017) plans to suspend operations to Varadero and Santa Clara on 04-Sep-2017, as it concentrates future service to Cuba in Havana. The carrier currently operates daily services from Fort Lauderdale to Varadero and Santa Clara. SVP of ground operations and lead executive sponsor for Florida Steve Goldberg stated: "Our decision to discontinue the other Cuba flights comes after an in-depth analysis of our performance over several months which confirmed that there is not a clear path to sustainability serving these markets, particularly with the continuing prohibition in US law on tourism to Cuba for American citizens". [more - original PR]