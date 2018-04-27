27-Apr-2018 3:36 PM
Southwest Airlines to consider routes in South America once Hawaii busyness finishes
Southwest Airlines EVP and chief revenue officer Andrew Watterson, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Apr-2018) the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will provide the carrier with a "lot more range". The carrier intends to first deploy the aircraft on Hawaii service which "will keep us busy" through 2019. Once "we kind of finish that up", Southwest will be looking further south into South America. [more - CAPA TV]