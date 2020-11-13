Southwest Airlines sees deceleration in improving revenue trends for 2020 holiday season

Southwest Airlines stated (12-Nov-2020) it experienced modest improvements in close in leisure passenger demand from Aug-2020 to Oct-2020, but is more recently experiencing a deceleration in improving revenue trends for Nov-2020 and Dec-2020. The company remains unsure as regards whether the softness in booking trends is an impact of the US elections or a direct result of rising COVID-19 cases. Southwest provides the following guidance:

Oct-2020: Operating revenue: Down approx 65% year-on-year; ASMs: Down approx 44%; Load factor: Approx 55%;

Nov-2020 estimates: Operating revenue: Down 60% to 65%; ASMs: Down approx 35%; Load factor: 50% to 55%;

Dec-2020 estimates: Operating revenue: Down 60% to 65%; ASMs: Down 40% to 45%; Load factor: 60% to 70%.



The shift of Thanksgiving travel dates to November in 2020 is expected to positively benefit Nov-2020 operating revenues by three to four points, and negatively affect Dec-2020 operating revenues by seven to eight points. Capacity is still expected to decrease approximately 40% in 4Q2020, although Southwest adjusted its published flight schedule for Jan-2021 as it expects capacity to fall in the range of 35% to 40%. Average daily core cash burn for Oct-2020 was approximately USD10 million, and average daily core cash burn for 4Q2020 is now estimated to be between USD10 million to USD11 million. [more - original PR]