Southwest Airlines outlines impact of new tax reform; exercises options for 40 737 MAX 8s

Southwest Airlines outlined (02-Jan-2018) the following estimated financial and operational impacts as a result of new tax reform legislation:
- USD105 million in expenses expected for 4Q2017:
- USD70 million in cash bonuses for employees;
- USD5 charitable contribution;
- USD30 million related to a litigation settlement, as a result of ongoing labour negotiations;
- USD1 billion to USD5 billion expected as a credit or reduction to income tax expense in 4Q2017;
- 4Q2017 economic fuel costs now expected to be in the USD2.10 to USD2.15 per gallon range;
- Future firm order delivery schedule with Boeing revised during 4Q2017 to support "future growth
opportunities and fleet modernsation at favourable economics":
- 40 737 MAX 8 options exercised for 15 firm orders in 2019 and 25 firm orders in 2020;
- 23 737 MAX 7 firm orders deferred from 2019 through 2021 to 12 firm orders in 2023 and 11 firm orders in 2024;
- 23 737 MAX 8 firm orders accelerated from 2023 through 2024 to an additional 21 firm orders in 2021 and two firm orders in 2022;
- Capital commitments associated with firm orders are now expected to be less than USD1 billion due to the revised aircraft delivery schedule;
- Southwest's 2018 available seat mile growth plans remain unchanged. [more - original PR]