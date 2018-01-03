Loading
3-Jan-2018 10:34 AM

Southwest Airlines outlines impact of new tax reform; exercises options for 40 737 MAX 8s

Southwest Airlines outlined (02-Jan-2018) the following estimated financial and operational impacts as a result of new tax reform legislation:

  • USD105 million in expenses expected for 4Q2017:
    • USD70 million in cash bonuses for employees;
    • USD5 charitable contribution;
    • USD30 million related to a litigation settlement, as a result of ongoing labour negotiations;
  • USD1 billion to USD5 billion expected as a credit or reduction to income tax expense in 4Q2017;
  • 4Q2017 economic fuel costs now expected to be in the USD2.10 to USD2.15 per gallon range;
  • Future firm order delivery schedule with Boeing revised during 4Q2017 to support "future growth
    opportunities and fleet modernsation at favourable economics":
    • 40 737 MAX 8 options exercised for 15 firm orders in 2019 and 25 firm orders in 2020;
    • 23 737 MAX 7 firm orders deferred from 2019 through 2021 to 12 firm orders in 2023 and 11 firm orders in 2024;
    • 23 737 MAX 8 firm orders accelerated from 2023 through 2024 to an additional 21 firm orders in 2021 and two firm orders in 2022;
    • Capital commitments associated with firm orders are now expected to be less than USD1 billion due to the revised aircraft delivery schedule;
    • Southwest's 2018 available seat mile growth plans remain unchanged.  [more - original PR]

