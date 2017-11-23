Southwest Airlines Co pax up 5% in Oct-2017

Southwest Airlines Co reported (08-Nov-2017) the following combined traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

Revenue passengers: 11.2 million, +4.5% year-on-year;

Enplaned passengers: 13.5 million, +3.7%;

Passenger load factor: 85.8%, +0.1 ppts. [more - original PR]

Southwest Airlines Co: "The Company continues to expect its fourth quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to increase in the range of up slightly to 1.5 per cent, as compared with fourth quarter 2016". Source: Company statement, 08-Nov-2017