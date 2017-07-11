Southwest Airlines Co pax up 5% in Jun-2017

Southwest Airlines Co reported (10-Jul-2017) the following combined traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Revenue passengers: 11.6 million, +4.6% year-on-year;

Enplaned passengers: 14.3 million, +4.7%;

Passenger load factor: 87.4%, stable.

Southwest Airlines Co: "The Company continues to estimate its second quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will increase in the one to two percent range, as compared with second quarter 2016". Source: Company statement, 10-Jul-2017