11-Jul-2017 9:03 AM
Southwest Airlines Co pax up 5% in Jun-2017
Southwest Airlines Co reported (10-Jul-2017) the following combined traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Revenue passengers: 11.6 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Enplaned passengers: 14.3 million, +4.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.4%, stable. [more - original PR]
Southwest Airlines Co: "The Company continues to estimate its second quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will increase in the one to two percent range, as compared with second quarter 2016". Source: Company statement, 10-Jul-2017