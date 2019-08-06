Southwest Airlines renames business travel team, expands services

Southwest Airlines renamed (05-Aug-2019) its dedicated business travel team as Southwest Business and expanded its services by creating a larger team and entering into an agreement to bring industry standard processes to the Travelport and Amadeus GDS channels, which will allow travel managers to book, change, cancel and modify reservations. The new capabilities are expected to be ready for booking by the middle of 2020, and are estimated to provide improvements in pre tax results between USD10 to USD20 million in 2H2020. Additionally, Southwest is partnering with Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) to implement industry standard processes which will manage the reporting and settlement of tickets booked through Travelport and Amadeus. Southwest Business also continues to invest and upgrade its online booking tool SWABIZ, which now includes air, car and hotel booking solutions and more robust reporting tools which give corporate travel managers better control of their organisation's travel programmes. [more - original PR]