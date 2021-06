Southwest Airlines received (03-Jun-2021) a second instalment of USD926.3 million in payroll support from the US Treasury Department on 03-Jun-2021. The carrier has now received the full USD1.8 billion of expected payroll support, for which it has provided the Treasury with a note in the aggregate amount of USD525.8 million and warrants to purchase up to 898,711 shares of the company's common stock. [more - original PR]