Southwest Airlines receives new 737 MAX aircraft

CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (30-Aug-2017) Southwest Airlines received a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 (N8710M; serial number 42567), as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft is the first 737 MAX aircraft for the carrier. Southwest Airlines also confirmed (30-Aug-2017) the delivery, making it the first US carrier to receive the equipment. Southwest expects to take delivery of eight more MAX aircraft in the coming weeks with the intent to launch nine MAX aircraft into revenue service throughout its network on 01-Oct-2017. The carrier expects to end 2017 with 14 MAX aircraft. [more - original PR]