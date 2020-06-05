Southwest Airlines prices underwritten public offering of USD1.8bn senior notes

Southwest Airlines announced (03-Jun-2020) the pricing of an underwritten public offering for USD1.8 billion amount of senior notes, comprising USD500 million amount of 4.750% notes due 2023 and USD1.3 billion amount of 5.125% notes due 2027. The 2027 notes will be issued at par, whilst the 2023 notes will be issued at 102.725% of par. Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under Southwest Airlines' amended and restated 364 day credit agreement, as well as for general corporate purposes. The carrier also intends to terminate the credit agreement upon repayment. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]