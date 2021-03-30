Southwest Airlines places firm order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Southwest Airlines placed (29-Mar-2021) a firm order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as well as 155 purchase options across the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 8. The new purchase agreement takes Southwest's order book to 200 737 MAX 7s and 180 737 MAX 8s, of which more than 30 have already been delivered. Southwest will also have 270 options across the two models, taking the carrier's direct-buy commitment to over 600 aircraft. The carrier plans to take on additional 737 MAX aircraft through third-party lessors and is scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft through to 2031. As part of the agreement, Southwest will also expand its use of Boeing's digital solutions to support its 737 MAX fleet and has purchased CFM International LEAP-1B engines to power the aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - CFM International]