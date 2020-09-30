30-Sep-2020 9:49 AM
Southwest Airlines outlines goals to increase leadership diversity
Southwest Airlines announced (29-Sep-2020) the following goals to increase diversity within its organisation:
- Evolve hiring and development practices to support diversity goals, such as posting all open leadership positions and requiring diverse candidate slates for each role;
- Measure progress in increased senior leadership diversity;
- Double the percentage of racial diversity and increase gender diversity in the senior management committee by 2025;
- Engage community partners to leverage relationships and ensure source of diverse talent.
The carrier's board of directors has also committed to increase diverse representation by 2025. [more - original PR]