30-Sep-2020 9:49 AM

Southwest Airlines outlines goals to increase leadership diversity

Southwest Airlines announced (29-Sep-2020) the following goals to increase diversity within its organisation:

  • Evolve hiring and development practices to support diversity goals, such as posting all open leadership positions and requiring diverse candidate slates for each role;
  • Measure progress in increased senior leadership diversity;
  • Double the percentage of racial diversity and increase gender diversity in the senior management committee by 2025;
  • Engage community partners to leverage relationships and ensure source of diverse talent.

The carrier's board of directors has also committed to increase diverse representation by 2025. [more - original PR]

