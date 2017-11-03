Southwest Airlines operating profit up 20% in 3Q2017

Southwest Airlines reported (24-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD5271 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD4437 million, -0.2%;
- Labour: USD1795 million, -6.0%;
- Fuel: USD1003 million, +6.6%;
- Operating profit: USD834 million, +20.0%;
- Net profit: USD503 million, +29.6%;
- Revenue passengers: 33.0 million, +4.0%;
- Enplaned passengers: 40.2 million, +3.6%;
- Load factor: 84.8%, -0.5ppt;
- Passenger yield: USD14.32 cents, -0.9%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD13.5 cents, -0.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD12.15 cents, -1.4%;
- Cost per ASM: USD11.36 cents, -3.2%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD8.79 cents, -5.0%;
- Average stage length: 1003 miles, -1.4%;
- Total assets: USD24,249 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1460 million;
- Total liabilities: USD15,449 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]