Loading
3-Nov-2017 8:36 AM

Southwest Airlines operating profit up 20% in 3Q2017

Southwest Airlines reported (24-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD5271 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD4437 million, -0.2%;
    • Labour: USD1795 million, -6.0%;
    • Fuel: USD1003 million, +6.6%;
  • Operating profit: USD834 million, +20.0%;
  • Net profit: USD503 million, +29.6%;
  • Revenue passengers: 33.0 million, +4.0%;
  • Enplaned passengers: 40.2 million, +3.6%;
  • Load factor: 84.8%, -0.5ppt;
  • Passenger yield: USD14.32 cents, -0.9%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD13.5 cents, -0.5%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD12.15 cents, -1.4%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD11.36 cents, -3.2%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD8.79 cents, -5.0%;
  • Average stage length: 1003 miles, -1.4%;
  • Total assets: USD24,249 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1460 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD15,449 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More