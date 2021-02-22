22-Feb-2021 3:48 AM
Southwest Airlines, Lufthansa, Hahn Air join AITA as NDC partners
App in the Air (AITA) announced (19-Feb-2021) the addition of Southwest Airlines, Lufthansa Group and Hahn Air as NDC partners for its airline and hotel booking tool. The platform provides personalised search capabilities and the ability to preview points earned before booking with suggested flights based on airline loyalty status. The tool relies upon machine learning to suggest flights based on previous booking habits. [more - original PR]