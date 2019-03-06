Become a CAPA Member
6-Mar-2019 12:13 PM

Southwest Airlines losing 'millions' in revenue due to number of aircraft out of service: CEO

Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO Gary Kelly stated (05-Mar-2019) the airline is losing "millions of dollars" in revenue weekly due to delays and cancellations caused by an "unprecedented" number of write ups leading to an "unprecedented" number of aircraft out of service. Mr Kelly noted the airline filed a lawsuit against Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association to recover damages and prevent further damages. [more - original PR]

