Southwest Airlines increases capacity by 3.6% in 2017; forecast at low 5% range for 2018

Southwest Airlines stated (25-Jan-2018) it increased its available seat miles by 3.6% in 2017, as compared with 2016. The company expects its 2018 available seat mile year-over-year growth to be in the low 5% range, with 1H2018 year-over-year growth in the low 3% range and 2H2018 year-over-year growth in the low 7% range. 2H2018 year-over-year growth rate is significantly impacted by the 2017 retirement of Boeing 737-300 Classic aircraft and the approximately 5000 flight cancellations due to natural disasters in 3Q2017. [more - original PR]