Loading
26-Jan-2018 1:20 PM

Southwest Airlines increases capacity by 3.6% in 2017; forecast at low 5% range for 2018

Southwest Airlines stated (25-Jan-2018) it increased its available seat miles by 3.6% in 2017, as compared with 2016. The company expects its 2018 available seat mile year-over-year growth to be in the low 5% range, with 1H2018 year-over-year growth in the low 3% range and 2H2018 year-over-year growth in the low 7% range. 2H2018 year-over-year growth rate is significantly impacted by the 2017 retirement of Boeing 737-300 Classic aircraft and the approximately 5000 flight cancellations due to natural disasters in 3Q2017. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More