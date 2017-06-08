Southwest Airlines outlines 2Q2017 outlook, expects capacity to increase 3.5%

Southwest Airlines EVP and CFO Tammy Romo stated (07-Jun-2017) the carrier continues to expect operating RASM to increase in the 1% to 2% range year-on-year in 2Q2017. Unit costs are projected to increase approximately 6% in 2Q2017 and approximately 3% for FY2017. Southwest continues to expect cost inflation to abate dramatically in 2H2017, ending the year with 4Q2017 unit costs in line with 2016 levels. Economic fuel costs in 2Q2017 are still estimated to be in the USD1.95 to USD2 per gallon range. Capacity is projected to increase approximately 3.5%, with approximately 2.5 points of the increase relating to domestic growth. While Southwest has not finalised its 2018 capacity plans, the carrier continues to expect ASM growth in 1H2018 to be less than 4% and less in 2018 compared to growth of 5.7% in 2016. Southwest continues to estimate 2017 capital expenditures will be approximately USD2.3 billion. [more - original PR]