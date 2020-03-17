Southwest Airlines experiencing dramatic decline in bookings, looks to mitigate negative impact

Southwest Airlines announced (16-Mar-2020) it is withdrawing financial guidance for 2020, due to a rapidly changing environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Passenger bookings for Mar-2020 and 2Q2020 have experienced a dramatic decline, while close in trip cancellations have seen an unprecedented increase. Over several days, net negative bookings have been recorded where there were more cancellations than new bookings. Consequently, the carrier's month to date load factor through 15-Mar-2020 has since decreased to 50%, compared to the previous 67%. With revenue trends estimated to continue falling, the company is undergoing the following measures to mitigate the negative impact:

Reducing capacity by at least 20% from 14-Apr-2020 to 05-Jun-2020;

Freezing hiring;

Providing voluntary leave options;

Evaluating all capital and discretionary spending, as well as all non essential costs for near term cost reductions or deferrals;

Suspending further share repurchases, following completion of its current share repurchase programme.

Southwest Airlines estimates its current unrestricted cash balance at approximately USD6.2 billion, with approximately 525 unencumbered aircraft worth about USD10 billion. Upon completion of its current share repurchase programme, Southwest will have approximately USD765 million under its May-2019 USD2 billion share repurchase authorisation. [more - original PR]