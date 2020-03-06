Southwest Airlines experiences significant hit in demand from coronavirus, revises 1Q2020 guidance

Southwest Airlines reported (05-Mar-2020) a significant decline in passenger demand and an increase in cancellations recently, apparently due to the coronavirus, despite healthy passenger booking and revenue trends for the first two months of 2020. Due to these trends, operating revenue is expected to be negatively impacted by USD200 to USD300 million. Revised guidance for 1Q2020 is as follows:

RASM: -2% to +1% year-on-year;

Fuel costs: USD1.90 to USD2.00 per gallon, with fuel and oil expenses for FY2020 estimated to have decreased by nearly USD1 billion since the start of 2020;

CASM, excluding fuel, oil and profit sharing expense: +5% to +7%, primarily due to less severe weather than expected;

ASMs: -1%, approximately, primarily due to less severe weather than expected.

Southwest stated it is financially strong and has ample liquidity, with approximately USD5.3 billion in cash and short term investments and a fully available unsecured revolving credit line of USD1 billion as of 03-Mar-2020.