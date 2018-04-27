Southwest Airlines expects to end 2018 with 752 aircraft, exercises 40 737 MAX 8 options

Southwest Airlines revised (26-Apr-2018) its Boeing firm order delivery schedule by exercising 40 737 MAX 8 options, which adds 10 firm orders p/a from 2019 through 2022 to support future fleet modernisation. The carrier ended 1Q2018 with 717 aircraft in its fleet, reflecting the delivery of nine new 737-800 aircraft, one new 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and one pre-owned 737-700 aircraft. Five 737 MAX 8 firm orders were shifted from 2019 into 4Q2018. Three pre-owned 737-700 aircraft previously scheduled for delivery in 2018 were replaced with three 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered in 2019. Southwest expects to end 2018 with 752 aircraft in its fleet. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]