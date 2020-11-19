Southwest Airlines expects 737 MAX return to service from 2Q2021

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly announced (18-Nov-2020) the carrier expects to return its Boeing 737 MAX fleet to service from 2Q2021. Prior to returning the aircraft to customer service however, pilots will complete US FAA required flight training and additional computer based training as regards MAX procedures. Pilots will also be required to retake the original 737 MAX 8 computer based differences training as a refresher. Multiple readiness tests will be conducted on each of Southwest's 34 MAXs, with thousands of hours of work, inspections and software updates to be completed prior to the resumption of passenger service. Mr Kelly also stated that he and other Southwest leaders will "be flying on the MAX before we return the aircraft to service". [more - original PR]