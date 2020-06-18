Southwest Airlines estimates it has 24 months of liquidity

Southwest Airlines reported (17-Jun-2020) it estimates average daily core cash burn in the range of USD20 million to USD25 million in 2Q2020, including approximately USD20 million in Jun-2020. Economic fuel costs are expected to be in the range of USD1.25 to USD1.35 per gallon during this period, compared to previous estimates of fuel costs in the range of USD1.00 to USD1.10 per gallon. The carrier has raised approximately USD16.7 billion since the beginning of 2020, and carries cash and short term investments of approximately USD13.9 billion. Southwest now estimates approximately 24 months of liquidity, compared to the previous 20 months, mostly due to modest improvements in revenue estimates. It holds unencumbered assets worth approximately USD12 billion, an adjusted debt to average invested capital of 49% and an investment grade rating by all three rating agencies. [more - original PR]