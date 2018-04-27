Southwest Airlines: Codeshare relationships are 'of interest'

Southwest Airlines EVP and chief revenue officer Andrew Watterson, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Apr-2018) the possibility of codeshare agreements is "of interest", with its collective bargaining agreement permitting "limited interline" codeshare relationships. He said these would be beneficial to the carrier, although "not as pressing as some of the other opportunities we have". Mr Watterson said codeshare is "on the list", whether it be "one year from now, two years or three years". [more - CAPA TV]