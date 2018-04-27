27-Apr-2018 1:05 PM
Southwest Airlines Co reports slight increase in operating profit in 1Q2018
Southwest Airlines Co reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD4944 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: EUR4328 million, +1.9%;
- Labour: USD1821 million, +5.3%;
- Fuel: USD1018 million, +6.5%;
- Operating profit: USD616 million, +1.7%;
- Net profit: USD463 million, +36.6%;
- Passengers: 31.3 million, +6.1%;
- Enplaned passengers: 37.5 million, +5.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.5%, +1.6ppt;
- Passenger yield: USD 15.06 cents, -2.8%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 13.23 cents, stable;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.27 cents, -1.0%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 11.58 cents, +0.1%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.86 cents, -1.2%;
- Average aircraft stage length: 749 miles, -1.2%;
- Total assets: USD25,503 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1822 million;
- Total liabilities: USD15,884 million. [more - original PR]