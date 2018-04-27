Loading
Southwest Airlines Co reports slight increase in operating profit in 1Q2018

Southwest Airlines Co reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD4944 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: EUR4328 million, +1.9%;
    • Labour: USD1821 million, +5.3%;
    • Fuel: USD1018 million, +6.5%;
  • Operating profit: USD616 million, +1.7%;
  • Net profit: USD463 million, +36.6%;
  • Passengers: 31.3 million, +6.1%;
  • Enplaned passengers: 37.5 million, +5.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.5%, +1.6ppt;
  • Passenger yield: USD 15.06 cents, -2.8%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 13.23 cents, stable;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.27 cents, -1.0%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD 11.58 cents, +0.1%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.86 cents, -1.2%;
  • Average aircraft stage length: 749 miles, -1.2%;
  • Total assets: USD25,503 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1822 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD15,884 million. [more - original PR]

